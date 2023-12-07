Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 174.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $19.08.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
