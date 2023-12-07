Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 174.9% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

