Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 174.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AIO opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
