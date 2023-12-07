Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCV opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

