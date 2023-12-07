Virtus Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

