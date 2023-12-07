Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:ACV opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.