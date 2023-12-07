Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACV opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.