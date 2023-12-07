Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

