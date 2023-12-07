Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NIE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
