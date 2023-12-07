Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NIE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 148,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

