Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

