Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

