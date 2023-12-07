Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 75,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

