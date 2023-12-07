Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

