Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

