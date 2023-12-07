Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

