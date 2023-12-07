Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

