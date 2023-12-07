Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VNO opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $376,294,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

