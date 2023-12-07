Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) vs. TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Critical Contrast

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $6.04 billion 2.91 $430.00 million $0.81 42.05 TKO Group $1.33 billion 9.50 $195.59 million $1.29 56.74

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than TKO Group. Warner Music Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

23.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 7.12% 150.98% 5.87% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Warner Music Group and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 4 12 0 2.75 TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. TKO Group has a consensus target price of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.48%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Dividends

Warner Music Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Warner Music Group pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TKO Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warner Music Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Warner Music Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats TKO Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

