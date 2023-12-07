Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.06.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.56.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

