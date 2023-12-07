Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waterstone Financial worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $254.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

