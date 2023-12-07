Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 805.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,607,000 after acquiring an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 17.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 22.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

