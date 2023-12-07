Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2023 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Foot Locker had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2023 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2023 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/19/2023 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 118.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 294.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Foot Locker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

