Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 282.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

