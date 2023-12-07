Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

