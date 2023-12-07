XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of XPO worth $585,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in XPO by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in XPO by 400,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,149,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $81.46 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

