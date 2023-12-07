XYO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.96 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $87.04 million and $10.96 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.50 or 1.00036470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003513 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00655514 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $10,700,969.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

