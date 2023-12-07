Zacks Research Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.41 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $861,984. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

