Zacks Research Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitowoc in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 381,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.