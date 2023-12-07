Zacks Research Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

