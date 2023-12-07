Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Z stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zillow Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 327.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

