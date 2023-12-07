Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $139.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.10.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
