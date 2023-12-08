1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 168 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,993 shares of company stock worth $5,089,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.