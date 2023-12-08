19,211 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after acquiring an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,301,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,177,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,120 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

