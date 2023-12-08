5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand Buys 10,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.
5N Plus Trading Up 1.3 %
TSE VNP opened at C$3.20 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$283.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.294964 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
