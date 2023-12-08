Adam Bowen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) CAO Adam Bowen purchased 10,000 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sonder Price Performance
Shares of SOND stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $35.00.
Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($2.11). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.12 million. Sonder had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%.
Institutional Trading of Sonder
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
About Sonder
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
