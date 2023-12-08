Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50.
AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
