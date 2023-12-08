Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50.

AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.1 %

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

NYSE:AGRO opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.