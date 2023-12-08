Adrian Sainsbury Buys 20 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 777 ($9.81) per share, with a total value of £155.40 ($196.29).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £262.14 ($331.11).
- On Monday, November 6th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 18 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £145.44 ($183.71).
- On Thursday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.06) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($188.10).
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.51), for a total value of £160,301.44 ($202,477.50).
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
CBG opened at GBX 789 ($9.97) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 721.83 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,139 ($14.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 798.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 852.60.
Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.14) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.30).
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
