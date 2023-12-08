Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on December 12th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 10th.
Advanced Share Registry Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 3.98.
About Advanced Share Registry
