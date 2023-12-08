Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.48.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.62 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9953811 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

