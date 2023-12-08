AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $141.23

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.23, but opened at $132.96. AeroVironment shares last traded at $133.07, with a volume of 294,668 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

