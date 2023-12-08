AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $31,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

