Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

