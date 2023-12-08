Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

