Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

