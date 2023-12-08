Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives $19.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 67.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

