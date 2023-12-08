Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALIT. TheStreet cut Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ALIT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

