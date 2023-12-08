Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.16. 256,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 305,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Specifically, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 in the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 80.4% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

