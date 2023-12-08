Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,108,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,658,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

