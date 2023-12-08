Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

