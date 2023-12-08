Alpha Technology Group Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 11th (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 11th. Alpha Technology Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Alpha Technology Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATGL opened at $15.13 on Friday. Alpha Technology Group has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

About Alpha Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alpha Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides IT development and consulting service in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based customer relationship management systems and enterprise resource planning systems development; customized web and mobile application development; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition service software development; and technological support and maintenance and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.