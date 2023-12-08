Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$12.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARR. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

TSE:ARR opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 116.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$235.54 million, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.40.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The company had revenue of C$0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.67 million. Analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.068911 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

