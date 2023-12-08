Altria Group, Inc. (MO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 481.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

